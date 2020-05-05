Penn State goalie signs with AHL team

Another Penn State hockey player is joining the pros.

Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Eagles in the American Hockey League. The Eagles are the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Jones is Penn State’s all-time wins leader with a 76-44-11 career record. According to a Penn State media release, the senior also holds single-season records for games started (36), saves (983), points/assists (4) and shutouts (2).

Jones is the sixth Penn State hockey player from the 2019-20 team to sign with a pro team.