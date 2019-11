Penn State athletics announced the kickoff time and TV coverage for the Nittany Lions game at Ohio State on Nov. 23.

The game will kickoff at Noon and will be televised nationally on FOX.

Get ready now, because Nov. 23 is gonna be BIG.



No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Penn State at Noon ET on FOX 🏈#BigNoonKickoff LIVE in Columbus for two hours with sets inside AND outside the Horseshoe 🏟️



Penn State trips to Minnesota this Saturday for a Noon kickoff with Minnesota. The Nittany Lions game against Indiana at home on Nov. 16 does not have a kickoff time set.