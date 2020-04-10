Penn State football: the importance of staying ready

There’s no start time to the season, no date to return to practice and no clear picture on what college football will look like in the fall.

Penn State football is chasing a Big Ten championship and a college football playoff berth. Now the Nittany Lions are getting ready for the season through phone calls and video meetings.

It makes you wonder: will the teams that make the playoff be the same teams who made the most out of the sports shutdown?

Again, it is easy to ask questions during the Coronavirus outbreak. It is much harder to answer those questions. You might not see any concrete answers for some time on the status of college football.

Watch the video above to hear from Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tim Banks on the importance of his player staying ready.