Penn State football ranked No. 20 in preseason coaches poll

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The weekly USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll conducted their first poll of the season placing Penn State in the No. 20 out of 25 spots.

The poll panel is headed by 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The coaches are chosen by random draw from a pool of coaches who have indicated their willingness to participate. Of these coaches, Penn State’s Head Coach James Franklin is one.

Last season, the Nittany Lions landed in seventh during the initial poll but ultimately disappointed in rankings later in the season after losing their first five games.

Topping the poll was Alabama at No. 1 after receiving first-place votes from 63 of 65 coaches. Clemson and Oklahoma closed out the top 3 respectively.

Across the Big 10, Penn State is one of five schools included in the preseason ranking. Penn State will face No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 17 Indiana and No. 18 Iowa over the course of the 2021 season.