Penn State football ranked No. 19 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

The sunsets on Beaver Stadium during warm ups before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State was ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 8 in the Top 25 poll for the 2020 season, but fell short with a 4-5 record.

Alabama takes the top spot for the fourth time in the past six seasons. They received 47 out of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters.

Ohio State is the highest ranked team in the Big Ten in fourth place.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Iowa State Cincinnati Notre Dome North Carolina Oregon Wisconsin Florida Miami (FL) USC LSU Indiana Iowa Penn State Washington Texas Coastal Carolina Louisiana-Lafayette Utah Arizona State

Alabama is now tied with Ohio State for the second-most preseason No. 1 rankings with eight. Oklahoma has the most with 10.

BREAKDOWN BY CONFERENCE

SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 6, 13, 16).

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 4, 12, 17, 18, 19).

Pac-12 — 5 (Nos. 11, 15, 20, 24, 25).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 3, 10, 14).

Big 12 — 3 (No. 2, 7, 21).

Sun Belt — 2 (Nos. 22, 23).

American — 1 (No. 8) .

Independent — 1 (No. 9).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.