Penn State football ranked No. 19 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State was ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll.
The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 8 in the Top 25 poll for the 2020 season, but fell short with a 4-5 record.
Alabama takes the top spot for the fourth time in the past six seasons. They received 47 out of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters.
Ohio State is the highest ranked team in the Big Ten in fourth place.
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dome
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Miami (FL)
- USC
- LSU
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Washington
- Texas
- Coastal Carolina
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Utah
- Arizona State
Alabama is now tied with Ohio State for the second-most preseason No. 1 rankings with eight. Oklahoma has the most with 10.
BREAKDOWN BY CONFERENCE
SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 6, 13, 16).
Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 4, 12, 17, 18, 19).
Pac-12 — 5 (Nos. 11, 15, 20, 24, 25).
ACC — 3 (Nos. 3, 10, 14).
Big 12 — 3 (No. 2, 7, 21).
Sun Belt — 2 (Nos. 22, 23).
American — 1 (No. 8) .
Independent — 1 (No. 9).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.