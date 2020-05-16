Penn State football players prepare for “unusual” circumstances

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – College Football in 2020 will look much more different than it has in years past.

Whenever schools are given the go-ahead to kick off their season, places like Beaver Stadium, built for close 110,000 fans, will feel like a ghost town.

It’s hard to see football or any sort of sports going on with fans until a vaccine is created, so expect to see lots of empty stadiums come this fall. However, as Penn State center Michal Menet said earlier this week, as long as there’s football being played, it’s a win in the players’ mind.