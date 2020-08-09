Penn State football players make message clear: #IWanttoPlay

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State football players took to twitter Saturday night to make their message clear, they want to play this fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put the 2020 college football season in jeopardy, with many lower divisions postponing or cancelling their seasons. Saturday, the Mid-American Conference became the first football bowl subdivision conference to cancel their fall season.
Fall camp began Friday for the Nittany Lions, who are scheduled to open up against Northwestern on September 5th at Beaver Stadium.
Those are just three of many tweets from players expressing their desire to play. Earlier on Saturday, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren halted the next phase for football, which would be padded practices. For the time being, teams can continue to practice, but only in helmets and shorts.