Penn State football players make message clear: #IWanttoPlay

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State football players took to twitter Saturday night to make their message clear, they want to play this fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the 2020 college football season in jeopardy, with many lower divisions postponing or cancelling their seasons. Saturday, the Mid-American Conference became the first football bowl subdivision conference to cancel their fall season.

Fall camp began Friday for the Nittany Lions, who are scheduled to open up against Northwestern on September 5th at Beaver Stadium.

Since day one coming back to campus the Penn State Football staff and medical experts have put our health and safety first, above anything else. The guidelines put into place keep us safe while playing the game we love. We are ready to play and we want to play. — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) August 9, 2020

Through the noise and the uncertainty, everyone in this program has worked day in and day out since we arrived back on campus in early June. We will continue preparing under proper guidlines for the upcoming season hopeful that the Big Ten will allow us to play. — Pj Mustipher (@KingPJ55) August 9, 2020

Those are just three of many tweets from players expressing their desire to play. Earlier on Saturday, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren halted the next phase for football, which would be padded practices. For the time being, teams can continue to practice, but only in helmets and shorts.