Penn State Football players handing out preseason posters

Penn State football players took to Old Main Lawn to sign some posters for fans Wednesday.

It was a part of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts that started Wednesday in downtown State College.

The team will take to the streets of downtown State College Thursday starting at 6:15 p.m. to hand out more posters and mingle with the fans.

The posters this year are a bit of an arts and crafts project. You can take them a part and build a wearable Penn State football helmet.

