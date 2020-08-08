Penn State football opens fall camp

With doubt surrounding college football, Penn State football officially started fall camp Friday.

According to the NCAA’s new six-week preseason plan, college football teams could first begin preseason camp on Aug. 7.

It’s been a week full of doubt surrounding high school sports along with the news that fans would not be allowed in Beaver Stadium (without a change in the Governor’s policies).

Through it all, Penn State football has kept its workout schedule and held its first full practice. At its last release, Penn State had eight COVID-19 positives out of 466 total tests.

Penn State is expected to release its next round of coronavirus test results on Wednesday, August 12.