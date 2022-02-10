Penn State football opener set for Sept. 1

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football’s 2022 season is slated to kick off on Sept. 1 at Purdue, according to university athletics.

2022 PENN STATE SCHEDULE

All times and networks are TBD

Sept. 1 at Purdue

Sept. 10 Ohio

Sept. 17 at Auburn

Sept. 24 Central Michigan

Oct. 1 Northwestern

Oct. 8 Bye Week

Oct. 15 at Michigan

Oct. 22 Minnesota

Oct. 29 Ohio State

Nov. 5 at Indiana

Nov. 12 Maryland

Nov. 19 at Rutgers

Nov. 26 Michigan State

Penn State finished the 2021 season 7-6 overall and went 4-5 in the Big Ten. The last time they faced off against Purdue was in 2019, where Penn State won 35-7 at home.