Penn State football opener set for Sept. 1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football’s 2022 season is slated to kick off on Sept. 1 at Purdue, according to university athletics.
2022 PENN STATE SCHEDULE
All times and networks are TBD
Sept. 1 at Purdue
Sept. 10 Ohio
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 Central Michigan
Oct. 1 Northwestern
Oct. 8 Bye Week
Oct. 15 at Michigan
Oct. 22 Minnesota
Oct. 29 Ohio State
Nov. 5 at Indiana
Nov. 12 Maryland
Nov. 19 at Rutgers
Nov. 26 Michigan State
Penn State finished the 2021 season 7-6 overall and went 4-5 in the Big Ten. The last time they faced off against Purdue was in 2019, where Penn State won 35-7 at home.