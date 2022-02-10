February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Penn State football opener set for Sept. 1

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football’s 2022 season is slated to kick off on Sept. 1 at Purdue, according to university athletics.

2022 PENN STATE SCHEDULE

All times and networks are TBD

Sept. 1         at Purdue
Sept. 10       Ohio
Sept. 17       at Auburn
Sept. 24       Central Michigan
Oct. 1           Northwestern
Oct. 8           Bye Week
Oct. 15         at Michigan
Oct. 22         Minnesota
Oct. 29         Ohio State
Nov. 5          at Indiana
Nov. 12        Maryland
Nov. 19        at Rutgers
Nov. 26        Michigan State

Penn State finished the 2021 season 7-6 overall and went 4-5 in the Big Ten. The last time they faced off against Purdue was in 2019, where Penn State won 35-7 at home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss