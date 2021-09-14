Penn State football moves up in ranks, prepares for ‘whiteout’ game

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State moves up to number 10 this week ahead of its whiteout matchup with Auburn Saturday.

The whiteout is one of the most important and exciting games of the year and not only is it great for fans, but it’s also a big game to bring recruits in to experience.

107,000 fans wearing white is a yearly event, but as James Franklin reminded us today, for many recruits it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Franklin expects to have about 300 recruits in attendance for the game and is pleading with fans to fill the stadium at least an hour before kickoff, to set an imposing tone and to send a message bot both Auburn and the SEC.

“We want this place rocking. I got a ton of respect for Auburn, I got a ton of respect for the SEC. I want these fans and this staff and these coaches to go back to the SEC and say we love our football in the SEC, but what they do up there at Penn State is special and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like it. I want them to have that type of experience.”

Franklin adds he hopes it’s so loud, everyone loses their voice. As compensation, he will be supplying throat lozenges for the entire fanbase as they recover on Sunday.