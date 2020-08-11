Penn State football left in limbo as Big Ten weighs options

So, will we have football in Happy Valley or not?

Monday kicked off what could be a wild week in college football.

Just five days after the Big Ten released its league-wide 2020 football schedule, it looked like football might not happen at all. According to a report by radio host Dan Patrick, the Big Ten and Pac-12 were set to cancel their 2020 football seasons Tuesday.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

The report was then confirmed by the Detroit Free Press.

Later Monday, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported the deal is not done yet -according to a Big Ten spokesperson.

Just got a text from a Big Ten spokesman. "No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors." Hence, the Big Ten watch continues. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020

Even later Monday, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit reported the Big Ten will delay and not cancel the 2020 season.

To be clear regarding @B1Gfootball and their impending announcement-they are looking TO DELAY the start of the season NOT TO CANCEL. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 10, 2020

So who do you believe? What is going to happen? Will you see Penn State football this fall or not?

Maybe we will get some answers in the next day or two. Maybe we won’t. The Big Ten has not made any formal announcement time of publication.