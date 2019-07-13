Penn State football host 2019 Lift for Life

Penn State football put on a show Friday.



The team competed in a group of exercises including lifting weights, running sprints and pulling ropes in front of a crowd of friendly fans at Holuba Hall – the team’s indoor practice facility.



It was a part of the annual fundraiser Lift for Life where Penn State teamed up with Uplifting Athletes to help raise money for people with rare diseases.



According to a Penn State media release, Uplifting Athletes has raised about $4.5 million since its start in 2007.



Watch the video above for more.