2018 marked a low point for attendance at college football games.

According to a report done by CBS Sports, attendance dropped to its lowest mark across the nation since 1996, averaging about 42,000 fans a game.

Penn State, however, is one of the few schools not suffering. The Nittany Lions pull in close to 106,000 fans per game, compared to about 93,000 when James Franklin took over in 2014. How have they done it? Hear Franklin’s answer above.