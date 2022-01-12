Penn State Football announces Fall 2022 schedule, seasons opens against Purdue

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) celebrates after tackling Indiana running back Stephen Carr (5) in the first half of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) – The Big Ten conference announced the upcoming fall 2022 football schedule Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Penn State will kick off their season on the road again, looking to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Sept. 3, before returning home to take on Ohio University on Sept. 10.

Then a rematch of last season’s exciting non-conference win against Auburn University, this time on the road.

Penn State will host four of five in October, as Central Michigan, Northwestern, Minnesota, and Ohio State travel to Happy Valley. Penn State’s only trip in October will be to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

November will close out against Big Ten conference opponents Indiana (away), Maryland (home), Rutgers (away), and the regular-season finale at home against Michigan State.

Last season Penn State finished 7-6 overall, losing their last two games and winning just two of four matchups against ranked teams. Currently, there are no kick-off times slated for any of Penn States games.

The Nittany Lions will also host their annual Blue-White Game at University Park on April 23.