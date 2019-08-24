Penn State Football Announces 2019 Captains

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a week, Penn State plays their first game of the 2019 season. Today head coach James Franklin named the 2019 captains.

There are eight captains in total, including recently announced starting quarterback Sean Clifford and freshman All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth. Check out the full list below:

Seniors: Outside Linebacker Cam Brown, Punter Blake Gillikin, Linebacker Jan Johnson and Safety Garrett Taylor.

Juniors: Offensive Lineman Michal Menet

Sophomores: Quarterback Sean Clifford, Tight End Pat Freiermuth, and Safety Jonathan Sutherland