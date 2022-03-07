LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling finished second in team standings of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament, just a point and a half behind Michigan.

Four Nittany Lions won individual titles.

Roman Bravo-Young defended his Big Ten Title at 133 pounds, beating Austin DeSanto of Iowa. He is undefeated on the year at 17-0.

Nick Lee was supposed to take on Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman for the 141 pound title, but Eierman medically forfeited. He is also undefeated at 17-0.

At 174 pounds, Carter Starocci beat Michigan’s Logan Massa for his first Big Ten title. He is also undefeated on the year at 18-0.

Defending National Champion and two-time Big Ten Champion at 184 pounds, Aaron Brooks, was beaten by Myles Amine of Michigan in sudden victory.

Max Dean beat Eric Schultz from Nebraska for the 197 pound title. Dean won by decision 4-2 for his first Big Ten title.

Nine Nittany Lions will be heading to Detroit for the NCAA Championship.

