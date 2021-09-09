Penn State fan looks to extend 468 consecutive attended game streak

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– About 107,000 fans are ready to return to Beaver Stadium to watch Penn State take on Ball State and one fan looks to make it 469 consecutive games attended.

Ed Sirianni has been to 468 Penn State games consecutively. With Penn State not allowing any fan attendance last year, Ed’s long streak had to be put on pause. Ed even says that Beaver Stadium is like no other college football venue.

“It’s the greatest venue there is, and I’ve been to a lot of venues,” Ed said.

The streak started when Ed was the best man at a wedding in the year 1982. He missed the game when they went to the chapel.

“I was watching the game in the first half while we got our tuxedo’s on and the game was going well. So we went to the chapel and I was asking everybody as they were coming in how’s the game going?”

He hasn’t missed a game since. Not even a doctor’s recommendation will keep him away from being at Beaver Stadium on game day.

Ed and his wife are both ushers for the Penn State football games in the section N-H. No matter how well or poor Penn State may do, Ed lives and breathes Penn State.

“It’s loyalty. No matter good or bad seasons, it doesn’t matter.”

Ed and his wife got married on the 50-yard line at Beaver Stadium.