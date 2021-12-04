Penn State falls to Pitt in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State fell 3-1 to Pitt in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball tournament.

Jonni Parker finished with 15 and a half points, Erika Pritchard had 11 kills, three blocks, and three digs.

For the Panthers, Kayla Lund had a double-double- 21 kills and 10 digs. Leketor Member-Meneh had 19 kills and 14 digs.

The Nittany Lions finish the season with a 21-11 record.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss