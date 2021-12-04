Penn State falls to Pitt in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State fell 3-1 to Pitt in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball tournament.

Jonni Parker finished with 15 and a half points, Erika Pritchard had 11 kills, three blocks, and three digs.

For the Panthers, Kayla Lund had a double-double- 21 kills and 10 digs. Leketor Member-Meneh had 19 kills and 14 digs.

The Nittany Lions finish the season with a 21-11 record.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.