Penn State falls to Miami in Big Ten/ ACC Challenge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions fell 63-58 to the Miami Hurricanes in the Big Ten/ ACC Challenge.
PSU struggled from the 3-point line, going just 6/23 for the night. The Nittany Lions held the Hurricanes to just 34% shooting in the first half.
Miami would lead 29-23 at the half before extending the lead in the final minutes of the game.
John Harrar led the Nittany Lions with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Penn State is now 4-3 on the season.
Penn State starts conference play on Sunday, when they host Ohio State on December 5 at 7:30.
