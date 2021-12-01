Penn State falls to Miami in Big Ten/ ACC Challenge

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry gives instructions to players during the first half against Miami in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions fell 63-58 to the Miami Hurricanes in the Big Ten/ ACC Challenge.

PSU struggled from the 3-point line, going just 6/23 for the night. The Nittany Lions held the Hurricanes to just 34% shooting in the first half.

Miami would lead 29-23 at the half before extending the lead in the final minutes of the game.

John Harrar led the Nittany Lions with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Penn State is now 4-3 on the season.

Penn State starts conference play on Sunday, when they host Ohio State on December 5 at 7:30.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.