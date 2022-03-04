COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) – Penn State fell 4-3 to no. 12 Ohio State in the opening game of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Both teams combined for five goals in the third period. The Nittany Lions played from behind the entire game.

The Nittany Lions outshot the Buckeyes 52-31.

Game two is Saturday at 7 in Columbus. If the Buckeyes win, Ohio State advances to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.

