Penn State fall sports to be held without fans

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics informed 2020 season ticket holders via email on Thursday that their fall events will be held without fans in attendance.

This comes after the Big Ten announced the 2020 football schedule and medical protocols expected for the fall events. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour sites the guidance from the Governor’s office that limits capacity for indoor and outdoor events as to their decision.

However, the athletic plans to work with the Governor’s office to discuss, and possibly prepare for the opportunity to have spectators at fall Penn State sporting events.

Penn State Athletics has always and will always put the health, safety and education of our students as our top priority. The current COVID-19 environment is no exception. Your support and generosity have always been the cornerstone of our ability to provide our coaches, staff and students with the resources necessary to meet our students’ needs in those areas. You have ALWAYS supported our students at our times of the most acute need. This is one of those moments. Regardless of whether we play or don’t play, our revenue losses will be in the high eight figures, reaching nine figures in the case of no competition. We cannot let this pandemic stall or wipe out all of the incredible work and progress that, with your help, our students and our programs have been able to achieve in the classroom, in our community and, of course, in our competitive venues. Statement from Sandy Barbour to season ticket holders



Season ticket holders were provided with the following three options to address their 2020 football season ticket commitment:

1. Convert Your 2020 Football Season Ticket Purchase into a Tax-Deductible Donation

2. Rollover to 2021 Football Season Tickets

3. Request a Full Refund

Season ticket holders can select their choice by submitting an online selection form or by calling 1-800-NITTANY.