Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, center, runs for a first down between Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell, left, and defensive lineman Jack Sawyer during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) – The Nittany Lions were down 10-17 at the end of the first half against Ohio State.

Penn State struck first when Sean Clifford found Brenton Strange for a five yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Ohio State fumbled on their first drive, and Noah Cain fumbled on the ensuing Penn State possession.

