Penn State dominates throughout in 28-7 victory over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WTAJ) — Penn State led from start to finish with no let up in their 28-7 victory over Michigan State.
Fourth Quarter:
Penn State defeats Michigan State 28-7. Penn State moves to 8-0 on the season.
Third Quarter:
At the end of the third quarter, Penn State leads 28-7.
Michigan State’s Anthony Williams Jr. runs it in for a four yard touchdown. Penn State leads 28-7 with 7:34 left in the third quarter.
Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth for a seven yard touchdown. Penn State leads 28-0 with 10:10 left in the third quarter.
Second Quarter:
Penn State leads at the half, 21-0.
Sean Clifford finds KJ Hamler for a 27 yard touchdown. Penn State leads 21-0 with 1:20 left in the second quarter.
Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth for a 19 yard touchdown. Penn State leads 13-0 with 14:30 left in the second quarter.
First Quarter:
End of the first quarter, Penn State leads 7-0.
Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth for a 16 yard touchdown. Penn State leads 7-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.