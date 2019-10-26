Penn State dominates throughout in 28-7 victory over Michigan State

via Audrey Snyder

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WTAJ) — Penn State led from start to finish with no let up in their 28-7 victory over Michigan State.

Fourth Quarter:

Penn State defeats Michigan State 28-7. Penn State moves to 8-0 on the season.

Third Quarter:

At the end of the third quarter, Penn State leads 28-7.

Michigan State’s Anthony Williams Jr. runs it in for a four yard touchdown. Penn State leads 28-7 with 7:34 left in the third quarter.

Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth for a seven yard touchdown. Penn State leads 28-0 with 10:10 left in the third quarter.

Second Quarter:

Penn State leads at the half, 21-0.

Sean Clifford finds KJ Hamler for a 27 yard touchdown. Penn State leads 21-0 with 1:20 left in the second quarter.

Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth for a 19 yard touchdown. Penn State leads 13-0 with 14:30 left in the second quarter.

First Quarter:

End of the first quarter, Penn State leads 7-0.

Sean Clifford finds Pat Freiermuth for a 16 yard touchdown. Penn State leads 7-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.

