Penn State defensive tackle transfers to SEC school

With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility, college football has seen more transfers than before.

Senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton will take advantage of a sixth year of college football. Shelton will transfer to the University of Florida he announced Wednesday. He was a starter on the Penn State defensive line.

Shelton wrapped up his redshirt senior season in 2020. He finished with 1 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks in his career. He had 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss this season.