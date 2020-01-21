Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney did not declare for NFL Draft

Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney had a decision to make.

The deadline to declare for the NFL Draft passed Monday. Penn State’s Toney was not on the list of players leaving school early.

It is expected he will play his final year of eligibility at Penn State.

Toney had a breakout season in 2019. He totaled 6.5 sacks, 8 tackles for a loss and was picked as a second team All-Big Ten standout by the league’s coaches.

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and wide receiver KJ Hamler were the only two Nittany Lions declaring for the draft early.