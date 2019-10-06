Penn State defense suffocates Purdue to get to 5-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – You’re quickly seeing why the Penn State defense is among the best of the best in the country.

For the fifth consecutive game, Penn State did not allow more than 14 points, dispatching Purdue 35-7 Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Led by defensive ends Shaka Toney and Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State sacked Purdue quarterbacks 10 different times, one shy of a school-record.

The offense early carried on from the week before as Sean Clifford accounted for four total touchdowns, as Penn State led 28-0 just 16 minutes into the game.

The Nittany Lions now get set to face their toughest test of the season next week when they go on the road to face Iowa.