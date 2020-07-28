Penn State cuts salaries in athletics department

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, a student walks in front of the Old Main building on the Penn State campus in State College, Pa. The university on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic, as state officials announced a 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has made salary reductions in its athletics department for the 2020-21 fiscal year due to COVID-19.

According to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times, most employees were forced to take a 5-10% pay cut. The anonymous source told the Centre Daily Times that the cuts were based on a sliding scale and that those making over $150,000 will see the largest cut at 10%.

Another source told the Centre Daily Times that coaches might not see cuts due to contractual issues and have been asked to take voluntary pay cuts as a result. It is not yet known what coaches have agreed to voluntary cuts.

