Penn State crowns two champs in runner-up finish at Big Ten tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s young lineup bounced back for a runner-up finish at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Aaron Brooks (184) took home individual titles. Iowa won the team race with four individual champions.

Bravo-Young defeated Iowa’s Austin DeSanto 6-2 behind two takedowns to take home his first Big Ten title. Brooks defeated Nebraska’s Taylor Venz 10-5 for his second Big Ten title.

Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman defeated Penn State’s Nick Lee 6-5 on a riding time point in the 141 championship match. Iowa’s Michael Kemerer defeated Penn State freshman Carter Starocci in the 174-pound final.

You can find full results from Penn State’s wrestlers below courtesy of Penn State athletics. PSU has qualified nine wrestlers for the NCAA Championship with a chance for Beau Bartlett to receive and at-large bid next week.

Penn State at 2021 Big Ten Championship – FINAL

March 7, 2021 – University Park, Pa. – Bryce Jordan Center

TEAM STANDINGS (FINAL)

1: Iowa – 159.5

2: PENN STATE – 124.0

3: Nebrarska – 105.5

4: Michigan – 92.0

5: Minnesota – 77.5

6: Purdue – 76.0

7: Northwestern – 74.0

8: Michigan State – 73.5

9: Ohio State – 69.5

10: Rutgers – 52.0

11: Illinois – 32.0

12: Wisconsin – 30.5

13: Indiana – 22.0

14: Maryland – 2.0

Weight-by-weight agate (RANKINGS LISTED ARE INTERMAT as of 3/2/21):

125: Robert Howard, Fr., Cranford, N.J.

Rd. 1: #12 Eric Barnett, Wisconsin – L, 2-3 dec.

Cn. 1: Zach Spence, Maryland – W, 16-4 maj. dec.

Cn. 2: Dylan Shawver, Rutgers – W, 10-1 maj. dec.

Cn. Q: #7 Dylan Ragusin, Michigan – W, 3-1 (sv) dec.

Cn. S: #9 Malik Heinselman, Ohio State – L, 2-5 dec.

5th: #15 Michael DeAugustino, Northwestern – L, 2-4 dec.

133: #2 Roman Bravo-Young, Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

Rd. 1: bye

Qtrs: Jacob Rundell, Purdue – W, 9-3 dec.

Semis: Chris Cannon, Nebraska – W, 8-3 dec.

Finals: #3 Austin DeSanto, Iowa – W, 5-2 dec.

141: #2 Nick Lee, Sr., Evansville, Ind.

Rd. 1: bye

Qtrs: Dylan D’Emilio, Ohio State – W, 16-1 (TF; 3:12)

Semis: #3 Sebastian Rivera, Northwestern – W, 8-6 (sv) dec.

Finals: #1 Jaydin Eierman, Iowa – L, 5-6 dec.

149: #10 Beau Bartlett, Fr., Tempe, Ariz.

Rd. 1: Michael Blockhus, Minnesota – L, 3-5 dec.

Cn. 1: Michael North, Maryland – WBF (0:55)

Cn. 2: #17 Yahya Thomas, Northwestern – L, 5-7 (sv) dec.

157: #8 Brady Berge, Jr., Mantorville, Minn.

Rd. 1: Johnny Mologousis, Illinois – W, 13-4 maj. dec.

Qtr: #7 Kendall Coleman, Purdue – L, 2-3 dec.

Cn. 2: Michael Doetsch, Maryland – W, 11-2 maj. dec.

Cn. Q: Caleb Licking, Nebraska – W, 12-2 maj. dec.

Cn. S: #6 Brayton Lee, Minnesota – L, 1-3 (sv) dec.

5th: Did not compete, medical forfeit

165: #15 Joe Lee, Fr., Evansville, Ind.

Rd. 1: Jonathan Spadafora, Maryland – L, 5-7 (sv) dec.

Cn. 1: Josh Otto, Wisconsin – W, 4-3 dec.

Cn. 2: #14 Andrew Sparks, Minnesota – WBF (0:44)

Cn. Q: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Purdue – LBF (4:29)

7th: David Ferrante, Northwestern – L, 6-10 dec.

174: #4 Carter Starocci, Fr., Erie, Pa.

Rd. 1: Phillip Spadafora, Maryland – WBF (4:47)

Qtr: #6 Kaleb Romero, Ohio State – W, 2-0 dec.

Semis: #2 Mikey Labriola, Nebraska – W, 3-1 (sv)

Finals: #1 Michael Kemerer, Iowa – L, 2-7 dec.

184: #1 Aaron Brooks, So., Hagerstown, Md.

Rd. 1: bye

Qtrs: #16 Nelson Brands, Iowa – W, 14-8 dec.

Semis: #18 John Poznanski, Rutgers – W, 10-2 maj. dec.

Finals: #14 Taylor Venz, Nebraska – W, 10-5 dec.

197: #15 Michael Beard, Fr., Pottstown, Pa.

Rd. 1: Billy Janzer, Rutgers – W, 7-3 dec.

Qtr: #2 Myles Amine, Michigan – L, 6-8 (sv) dec.

Cn. 2: Matt Wroblewski, Illinois – W, 6-2 dec.

Cn. Q: #17 Thomas Penola, Purdue – W, 6-5

Cn. S: #13 Cameron Caffey, Michigan State – L, 6-12 dec.

5th: #14 Lucas Davison, Northwestern – L, 4-6 dec.

285: #6 Greg Kerkvliet, Fr., Grove Heights, Minn.

Rd. 1: Jack Heyob, Northwestern – W, 16-5 maj. dec.

Qtrs: #2 Mason Parris, Michigan – L, 3-11 maj. dec.

Cn. 2: Christian Rebottaro, Michigan State – W, 16-5 maj. dec.

Cn. Q: #13 Trent Hillger, Wisconsin – W, 7-3 dec.

Cn. S: #12 Christian Lance, Nebraska – W, 10-2 maj. dec.

3rd: #3 Tony Cassioppi, Iowa – L, 0-9 maj. dec.