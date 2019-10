UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a big road win over Michigan State yesterday, and an Oklahoma loss, Penn State moves up to number five in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

New Top 25 drops at 2 p.m. ET. Changes coming!



5 Oklahoma, 8 Notre Dame, 9 Auburn, 13 Wisconsin, 15 Texas, 23 Iowa State, 24 Arizona State among the teams that lost.



What's your top 10?



Current poll: https://t.co/Hnkb7phLir — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 27, 2019

Penn State has a bye week next week. They will travel to Minnesota the following week to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are also undefeated.