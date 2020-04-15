Penn State Coaches vs. Cancer golf tournament canceled

Penn State’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer golf tournament will not happen this spring.

The Coronavirus outbreak has canceled another event. According to Penn State media release, the Coaches vs. Cancer committee plans on relaunching the event in the spring of 2021.

A number of related events have been rescheduled or are awaiting future decisions according to a portion of the release below:

“The 10th Annual Race Day Soirée, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 29. The dates for the Fall 5K Walk/Run and “Real Men Wear Pink” breast cancer research and services fundraising campaign are to be determined. This year’s Coach’s Challenge has a goal of raising $50,000 by Labor Day on Monday, September 7.

Since 1995, Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State has raised more than $3.2 million net to fund life-saving cancer research and services offered through the American Cancer Society. In addition, through a unique partnership with the local non-profit, the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, we’re able to keep even more funds local to the Central PA area to help ease the financial burden of individuals and families in our community who are battling cancer so their focus is on treatment and recovery.”