UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Most of the time, coaches set the depth chart at almost any level.

At Penn State, things are done differently. Each position group on the team decides the depth chart using magnets, both coaches and players.

Coach James Franklin says assistant coach Terry Smith started the trend, and adds that the player rankings are a valuable tool in evaluating where each player is not only in the coaches’ eyes, but among the players as well.