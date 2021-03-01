Penn State, Coach Franklin sends gifts to young fan

MUNCY Pa. (WTAJ) — Giovanni Hamilton ,13, is a big time sports fan and has dreams of being a coach someday. One of his idols, Penn State Coach James Franklin, just sent Giovanni some signed gear!

If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you may recognize Giovanni from this viral video meeting his hero Carson Wentz:

Since going viral, Giovanni has become a Philly sports podcaster, hosting Philly Sports with Giovanni on Eagles Brawl. He’s interviewed former and current players while also appearing on other sports podcasts.

Giovanni ends the video with his usual “Go Birds” that you’ll see bookend most of his videos. This time he added a “We Are, Penn State” as an ode to his new friend, Coach Franklin. Want to see sports tweets that will brighten your day and perspective on sports? Check out his Twitter.