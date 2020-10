UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll, even though they have not played a game this season.

New @AP_Top25 poll



1-Clemson

2-Bama

3-Notre Dame

4-Georgia

5-Ohio St

6-Okla St

7-Texas A&M

8-Penn St

9-Cincinnati

10-Florida

11-Miami

12-BYU

13-Oregon

14-UNC

(tie) Wisconsin

16-SMU

17-Iowa St

18-Michigan

19-Va Tech

20-K-State

21-Minn

22-Marshall

23-NC State

24-USC

25-Coastal — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 18, 2020

This was the last weekend before Penn State’s season opener on October 24.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to number eight after North Carolina lost to Florida State this weekend.

Penn State opens up their season in Bloomington, Indiana against the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:30 pm next Saturday.