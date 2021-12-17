Penn State cancels another men’s basketball game due to COVID-19

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) shoots over the defense of Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Friday, Penn State announced the men’s basketball game on Wednesday, December 22 against Quinnipiac has been canceled, due to COVID-19 concerns within the Penn State men’s basketball progam.

On Thursday, it was announced the Nittany Lions’ game at VCU was canceled for the same concerns.

This game will not be re-scheduled.

Penn State is one of fourteen programs across the country that have paused or canceled games.

