UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball announced that two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Maggie Lucas is returning to Happy Valley as part of coach Carolyn Kieger’s coaching staff. She is one of three hires announced by the team Monday.
Lucas, a 2014 graduate, returns as the director of player development. In her Penn State career she scored more than 2,500 points, second all-time in program history.
Penn State also brings Terri Williams back to Penn State. Williams, a 1991 graduate, helped Penn State to two Atlantic 10 conference titles in her career. She’s spent 29 years coaching, most recently she spent nine seasons as the head coach of Auburn, leading the Tigers to three NCAA Tournament appearances. Williams was hired an assistant coach..
The Nittany Lions also hired Sharnee Zoll-Norman as an assistant. Zoll-Norman spent 14 seasons playing professional basketball, including three in the WNBA. She most recently served as an assistant coach at Rhode Island.