Penn State breaks Top 10 in latest AP Poll

by: Kevin Accettulla
Penn State’s Lamar Stevens (11) reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s basketball has broken the Top 10 in the latest AP Poll.
.@PennStateMBB is a top 10 team coming in at No. 9 in latest @AP_Top25— Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) February 17, 2020
Penn State moved up 4 spots from #13 last week.
POLL ALERT: Baylor remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll, followed by Gonzaga, Kansas; Dayton into top five; BYU ranked for first time this season.Full poll: https://t.co/xXlGQKLkGZMore college basketball coverage: https://t.co/N0HLv6oHbR pic.twitter.com/n2oSEPyRwD— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 17, 2020
