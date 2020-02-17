Penn State breaks Top 10 in latest AP Poll

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) -- It was a match-up of two Penn State alums at Audi Field in Washington D.C. New York Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin was on one sideline, while D.C. Defenders wide receiver De'Andre Thompkins was on the other.

However, the game went very differently for both players. New York Guardians week one star Matt McGloin was absolutely horrendous against the Defenders. McGloin completed five of 13 passes, for 44 yards and two interceptions, one of them being returned for a pick six.