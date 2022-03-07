COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) – Penn State beat no. 12 Ohio State 2-1 in Game 3 of the Big Ten Hockey Tournament quarterfinals, and will advance to the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions forced a decisive Game 3 on Saturday, with a win over the Buckeyes.

On Sunday, the Nittany Lions opened up the scoring in the second period. Ryan Kirwan found the back of the net for the first score of the night.

Ohio State tied the game at 1 later in the second period, with a goal from Tate Singleton.

But, Dylan Lugris scored his second goal of the weekend, and third of his career, to put Penn State ahead.

