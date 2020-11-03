Penn State basketball transfer receives NCAA eligibility waiver

Penn State guard Sam Sessoms will be eligible to play for the Nittany Lions in the 2020-21 season.

Sessoms joined Penn State after playing two seasons at Binghamton. He earned all-conference honors both season at Binghamton as well as Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman.

He averaged 19.4 points per game for Binghamton last season – which made him the top scorer in the America East. The Philadelphia native reached 1,000 career points in just 57 games.

Sessoms will now be able to play immediately without sitting out a year due to NCAA transfer rules.