Penn State basketball ranked in AP Top-25 for first time in decades

The last year Penn State basketball was ranked in the Associated Press Top-25, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl.

Let that sink in.

Penn State basketball rose to No. 23 in Monday’s AP rankings marking the first time cracking the Top-25 since 1996.

According to a media release, the team’s 9-2 start is its best since the 2014-15 season. Penn State has notched wins over Georgetown, Syracuse, Wake Forest and then-top-five Maryland.

Penn State will play Central Connecticut State Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

