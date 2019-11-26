Penn State Basketball on verge of top-25 ranking

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – There hasn’t been a lot to cheer about with Penn State Men’s Basketball the last quarter century.

To give you an idea, the Nittany Lions haven’t been ranked in the AP top-25 since 1996, but that could be sorted out shortly. The next six games for Pat Chambers squad comes against teams in power-five conferences.

Wednesday’s game against Ole Miss, followed by either Syracuse or Oklahoma State. Penn State then comes home to play Wake Forest as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, followed by two Big Ten games against Ohio State and Maryland, before finally wrapping up with Alabama.

With more wins will come that ever elusive ranking, and more importantly, a better idea of what this Penn State team will be for 2019-2020.