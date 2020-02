Penn State basketball has plenty to be proud of already with seven games left of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions are currently on a seven-game win streak. That is the longest win streak in program history. Penn State is fresh off an 88-78 win over Purdue on the road for its fourth road win in a row. That is also a new program record for most road wins succession.

Penn State has also never won four Big Ten road games in a season until now.