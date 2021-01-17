Penn State basketball returns, falls to Purdue, 80-72

Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) passes away from Penn State forward John Harrar (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WTAJ) — After not playing for 18 days, and having four games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Penn State basketball took on the Purdue Boilermakers this afternoon.

The Nittany Lions hung tough in the first half, trailing just 33-32 at the half, but Purdue would pull away to pick up the 80-72 win, and hand Penn State their fourth straight loss. They were led by their guard, Sasha Stefanovic, who scored 15 points. All of the Boilermaker starters scored in double figures.

Myeron Jones led the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring 23 points, while John Harrar chipped in with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Penn State now moves to 0-4 in conference play, and 3-5 overall. They will host Illinois on Tuesday night at 8:30 pm.

The Nittany Lions lost to the Illini in their first match-up in Champaign, 98-81, a month ago.