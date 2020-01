So far – so very good – for Penn State basketball.

The Nittany Lions bumped up one spot to No. 20 in the country in Monday’s latest round of associated press rankings.

Penn State is one of five teams ranked in the AP Top-25 including Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan.

Iowa dropped out of the Top-25 after the 89-86 loss to Penn State at the Palestra Saturday.

You can view the full poll here.