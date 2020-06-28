Penn State Athletics to begin third phase of return Monday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State athletics announced on June 29th, they will continue to into their third phase of returning student athletes.

They will welcome back men’s and women’s soccer, as well as women’s volleyball back to campus.

Penn State first welcomed 75 football players back to campus on June 8. After being tested for COVID-19, players who are cleared to participate were able to start voluntary workouts on June 15.

They welcomed the second round of athletes on June 22, including more football players and both men’s and women’s basketball players.