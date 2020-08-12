Penn State athletics reports no new COVID cases in latest test results

Penn State’s fall sports will not compete this autumn, but the school did have some good news to report Wednesday.

Penn State athletics released its latest COVID-19 test results Wednesday. The results show no new positive cases since the last results release two weeks ago.

The results are as follows:

Results are current up to Aug. 7, 2020

560 tests of student-athletes

8 positives (same as two weeks ago)

3 pending tests

These test results do not include staff members or coaches.

Penn State athletics committed to releasing COVID tests results on a bi-weekly basis. The next round of test results is expected on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The athletic department confirmed its first positive case on July 23. In its following test results release, seven more student-athletes had tested positive. Since then, the school’s athletes have avoided another positive test.