Penn State athletics release new COVID-19 testing results

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State athletics released their latest round of COVID-19 testing results, confirming one student-athlete testing positive.

The testing results are from the period between Aug. 24-28 and 46 additional tests from Aug. 17-21 that were not included in the report from the previous week.

There were 268 tests conducted in total. Penn State athletics said that as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan, individuals that test positive are taken into isolation for 14 days and retested after isolation.