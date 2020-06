Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics’ will begins the second phase of return to campus on Monday, June 22.

According to the tweet below, the second phase includes the return of additional football student-athletes, as well as men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes.