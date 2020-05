STATE COLLEGE PA. (WTAJ) – Penn State athletes like C.J. Thorpe and Lamar Stevens are speaking out.

Thorpe, an offensive lineman on the football team, and Stevens, just finishing his career in a basketball uniform, both uttered powerful words Sunday at a protest in downtown State College.

“Y’all are finally seeing what it’s like to be black in America,” Thorpe said.

To hear C.J. Thorpe’s full speech, click on the video below. Video courtesy of Grace Brennan and Lions247.