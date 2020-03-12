Penn State athletes react to the cancelation of winter and spring sports

It is a weird time for college athletics.

The NCAA and Big Ten both announced the cancellation of winter and spring sports. That leaves a number of Penn State athletes in a new position. Will seniors be awarded an extra year of eligibility? How many athletes in Happy Valley saw their final college eligibility disappear as the COVID-19 virus forced the cancellation of events nationwide.

Penn State basketball expected to play in its first NCAA basketball tournament in nine seasons. Penn State wrestling had won eight of the last nine NCAA championships and will not get a chance to defend its title.

Penn State has 22 men’s and women’s sports in the winter and spring – not including spring football practice.

You can find a collection of Penn State athletes and their reactions to the news below:

Penn State Sr. forward Lamar Stevens finished seven points shy of becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Heartbroken 💔😓 — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) March 12, 2020

Penn State 165-pounder Vincenzo Joseph is a two-time NCAA champion and will not be able to try and take home a third title.

Thank you @JustinJBasch this means a lot. I’m having a lot of feeling about what is going on right now that I’m having a hard time expressing. https://t.co/neGxgAgS8v — Vincenzo Joseph (@CenzoJoseph) March 12, 2020

😢It sucks knowing that the time we put in for this long season, injuries that we withstand, and the mental roller coaster we endeavor will be taken away. Everything happens for a reason though. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/72HQdbpehf — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) March 12, 2020

We will continue to update this story with more reactions.